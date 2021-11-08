“I will miss all of you beautiful people:” Popular Doncaster Italian restaurant confirms closure

The San Remo has been boarded up since last March.

The San Remo in Nether Hall Road was boarded up during the coronavirus lockdown – but failed to re-open once pandemic restrictions were eased.

Speculation was rife over the restaurant’s future - and now flamboyant owner Nino Romero has confirmed that the Italian eatery will not be re-opening in an emotional Facebook message.

He wrote: “It's about time that I make this post which is long overdue.

"I did not know how to say it or what to say, but I am to announce that sadly we now know that after 38 beautiful long years, we are not going to reopen as San Remo restaurant.

"We closed in March 2020 for first lock down and now I’d like to give all of our customers and friends whom have supported me over the years a big and sincere thank you.

“I will miss all of you beautiful people that came in and struck a friendship with me and all of our staff.

"I shall miss all the birthdays and anniversaries with the karaoke and laughter that we had over the long years.

"I also like to give a big thank you to all of our staff whom worked hard to keep us running, in particular Yami, Bekim, Conner, Danny, Angel, Ali and Martin – they were not just staff but good friends too and they were liked by all of our customers too.

"I wish you all a warm and most sincere very best of all wishes for the future.

"I also apologise to the hundreds of customers/friends who have sent private messages asking me what was going on or how was I and when we were going to open again which I have not replied as I did not know myself at the time what was going or I did not know what to say.”

The restaurant, which first opened its doors in 1982, was known for its party atmosphere, with customers encouraged to dress up in fancy dress costumes and play musical instruments at the end of their meals.