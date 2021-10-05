There is a yellow warning for rain in Doncaster today - full forecast here

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain over Doncaster on Tuesday, October 5 from 2am to midnight.

The rain will start early in the day and will be heavy from sunrise to sunset.

The heaviest rain will start in the afternoon – at around 3pm and continue until 9pm.

Temperatures will be lower than we have been experiencing with high’s of just 13 degrees and lows of 9 degrees.

But it will not stay so cold as there will be a temperature increase coming later this week.

On Wednesday, October 6 the sun will be shining all day long and by Thursday, October 7 we will see high’s of 19 degrees again.

The upcoming weekend looks mild and cloudy with high’s of 17 degrees it will certainly feel autumnal here in Doncaster.