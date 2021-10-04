Doncaster school takes part in air quality study which closes traffic for children to walk, bike and scoot

Shaw Wood Academy in Armthorpe took part in the School Streets pilot, funded by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) and Sheffield City Region.

It has the aim to target 10 schools in the Doncaster borough across the council’s ‘Air Quality Management Areas’.

Mere Lane, where the school is located, was closed to traffic from 745 am to 4pm to enable a safer environment for children to play and take part in activities throughout the day, which included bike, scooter and circus skills.

School took part in air quality study

The project will be looking to close the streets that lead to schools, or have schools located on them to encourage parents and children to walk, bike or scoot to school instead of using the car.

This in turn reduces the harmful emissions resulting in cleaner air for children on their way to school.

During the pilot, air quality levels will be measured on the streets when it is open to traffic and compare this on the day it is closed. This is hoped to highlight the benefits that traffic free zones can have on general health and wellbeing.

The pilot day, which took place on October 1, was attended by Doncaster Central MP, Dame Rosie Winterton, ward councillors Aimee Dickison and Sue Knowles and DMBC officer Laura Ashton.

Laura Ashton, public health improvement officer at DMBC, said “We are working with parents, residents and teachers to encourage them to walk, cycle or scoot to school instead of using their cars.

“The children love being able to play safely on the road and have asked for more events like it in the future.”

Dame Rosie added: “School Streets is a fantastic initiative and I would encourage borough schools to get involved with the council to host one.

“It was great to see the children learning road safety skills and joining in with the other activities available in a safe and environmentally friendly way.”