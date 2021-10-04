Doncaster students get the chance to work on and be inspired by an iconic aircraft

Year 10 students at Doncaster UTC will spend six weeks reinventing the wings of the RAF’s longest serving aircraft, the XH558 Vulcan, under a partnership with the Vulcan to the Sky Trust (VTST).

Michael Trotter, from VTST, said: “One of our key goals is to inspire the next generation to pursue careers in engineering and we’re so excited to work with Doncaster UTC to develop this curriculum content.

“Vulcan XH558 is British aerospace engineering at its world-beating best so it’s a unique chance for students to learn from the past and explore innovations for the future of aircraft design.

“We are committed to working with the education sector and securing the future of a permanent home for XH558 at Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“In helping to nurture future engineers, we hope to continue Britain’s proud tradition of aircraft engineering.

“We can’t wait to see what the students come up with.”

The engineering project will see students using the original plans and sketches of the XH558.

They will be tasked with redesigning the wings of the plane using modern materials and manufacturing processes.

Students will present their research, sketches, models and a presentation to VTST at the end of the project.

The VTST has previously collaborated with Doncaster UTC.

In May Micheal Trotter visited the university technical college to donate a section of a Rolls Royce Olympus 201 Turbojet and reading material.

The UTC’s engineering workshops also display the technology of the Avro Vulcan, considered the most innovative aircraft of its era.

The latest project comes as VTST continues to fundraise for an inspirational Heritage Hangar at Doncaster Sheffield Airport - The Vulcan Experience.

The experience will have Vulcan XH558 as its centrepiece and create a brighter future for heritage aircraft preservation, restoration and operation.

Mr Price, lead teacher of engineering at Doncaster UTC, said: “Doncaster UTC specialises in engineering and creative and digital technologies and provides an inspiring environment where young people can develop and reach their full potential.

“We work collaboratively with major employers and the ‘reinventing the wings using new materials’ project with VTST is a fantastic opportunity for our students to discover a renowned and innovative aircraft.”

