The Killers in Doncaster: Band's stunning photo of 25,000 fans at Eco Power Stadium

The band rocked Doncaster on Tuesday night with fans from across the country flocking to the Eco Power Stadium to hear hits such as Mr Brightside, Somebody Told Me and Human as they kicked off their UK stadium tour.
And the group have released pictures showing the size and scale of the concert, believed to be the biggest ever held in Doncaster.
Shared on the band’s Facebook page, the fantastic photo shows drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr powering through a solo with thousands of adoring fans, some clutching mobile phone torch lights, spread out in front of him.
The eagerly anticipated concert, twice cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, featured a host of singalong anthems as well as confetti cannons and blasts of red and white streamers – thought to be the band’s nod towards Doncaster Rovers.