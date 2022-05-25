The Killers in Doncaster: All the songs the band and support act Blossoms played

Along with material from their last two albums Imploding The Mirage and Pressure Machine, this was also a delve into a set of crowd pleasing classics.

The opening night of The Killers’ UK stadium tour included all the songs you’d expect – such as Mr Brightside, Human, Read My Mind and Somebody Told Me, plus many more.

Here’s the complete set lists performed by the band at the Eco Power Stadium along with support, Stockport indie band Blossoms who served up their own set of crowd pleasers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Killers kicked off their UK stadium tour in Doncaster. (Photo: The Killers).

THE KILLERS

My Own Soul's Warning

Enterlude

When You Were Young

Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

Smile Like You Mean It

Shot at the Night

Blowback

Running Towards a Place

Mr. Brightside

Somebody Told Me

Fire in Bone

Shadowplay (Joy Division cover)

Run for Cover

Runaway Horses

A Dustland Fairytale

The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Ewan MacColl & Peggy Seeger cover)

Runaways

Read My Mind

(Including Somebody To Lean On snippet)

Dying Breed

(Included Rut segue into Caution)

Caution

Encore:

Spaceman

Human

Midnight Show

All These Things That I've Done

BLOSSOMS

I Can't Stand It

If You Think This Is Real Life

The Sulking Poet

Your Girlfriend

Getaway

My Swimming Brain

The Keeper

Care For/ Honey Sweet

Blown Rose

Ribbon Around The Bomb

Oh No (I Think I'm in Love)

At Most a Kiss

There's a Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)