The Killers in Doncaster: All the songs the band and support act Blossoms played

Along with material from their last two albums Imploding The Mirage and Pressure Machine, this was also a delve into a set of crowd pleasing classics.
The opening night of The Killers’ UK stadium tour included all the songs you’d expect – such as Mr Brightside, Human, Read My Mind and Somebody Told Me, plus many more.
Here’s the complete set lists performed by the band at the Eco Power Stadium along with support, Stockport indie band Blossoms who served up their own set of crowd pleasers.
THE KILLERS
My Own Soul's Warning
Enterlude
When You Were Young
Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
Smile Like You Mean It
Shot at the Night
Blowback
Running Towards a Place
Mr. Brightside
Somebody Told Me
Fire in Bone
Shadowplay (Joy Division cover)
Run for Cover
Runaway Horses
A Dustland Fairytale
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Ewan MacColl & Peggy Seeger cover)
Runaways
Read My Mind
(Including Somebody To Lean On snippet)
Dying Breed
(Included Rut segue into Caution)
Caution
Encore:
Spaceman
Human
Midnight Show
All These Things That I've Done
BLOSSOMS
I Can't Stand It
If You Think This Is Real Life
The Sulking Poet
Your Girlfriend
Getaway
My Swimming Brain
The Keeper
Care For/ Honey Sweet
Blown Rose
Ribbon Around The Bomb
Oh No (I Think I'm in Love)
At Most a Kiss
There's a Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)
Charlemagne