Terry Smith: Local 'legend' who died in police custody had burger named after him

A Doncaster man whose death in police custody has sparked protests and an independent investigation was such a ‘local legend’ that a burger was named after him in the village where he lived.
By Darren Burke
Published 14th Jun 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 11:24 BST

31-year-old Terry Smith died in hospital on Monday night following an incident in Moorends, with the Independent Office for Police Conduct carrying out a probe into the death.

Tributes have been pouring in for Mr Smith, while a number of banners calling for ‘Justice 4 Terry’ have been hung around the village.

It has also emerged that Mr Smith was such a ‘local legend’ that his local takeaway outlet named a burger after him.

Terry Smith was so well known in Moorends he had a burger named after him at his local takeaway.
Terry Smith was so well known in Moorends he had a burger named after him at his local takeaway.
Pizza Land, which is based in The Circle in Moorends, serves up a burger on its menu called The Terry.

A source said that according to village legend, Mr Smith requested his own specially made burger after popping into the takeaway on his way home from the pub one night – and the dish has been on the menu for more than ten years.

According to the Pizza Land website, the Terry Burger is a chicken and beef burger with cheese and kebab meat served with salad and sauce in a bun – the dish he specially requested several years ago.

There has been an outpouring of anger in the village following his death, with upset friends releasing a video of the moment he was detained in the back of a police van after officers pounced after he was spotted ‘behaving erratically’ with a baseball bat.

