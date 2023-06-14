Terry Smith: Local 'legend' who died in police custody had burger named after him

31-year-old Terry Smith died in hospital on Monday night following an incident in Moorends, with the Independent Office for Police Conduct carrying out a probe into the death.

It has also emerged that Mr Smith was such a ‘local legend’ that his local takeaway outlet named a burger after him.

Terry Smith was so well known in Moorends he had a burger named after him at his local takeaway.

Pizza Land, which is based in The Circle in Moorends, serves up a burger on its menu called The Terry.

A source said that according to village legend, Mr Smith requested his own specially made burger after popping into the takeaway on his way home from the pub one night – and the dish has been on the menu for more than ten years.

According to the Pizza Land website, the Terry Burger is a chicken and beef burger with cheese and kebab meat served with salad and sauce in a bun – the dish he specially requested several years ago.

