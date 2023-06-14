Terry Smith: Local 'legend' who died in police custody had burger named after him
31-year-old Terry Smith died in hospital on Monday night following an incident in Moorends, with the Independent Office for Police Conduct carrying out a probe into the death.
Tributes have been pouring in for Mr Smith, while a number of banners calling for ‘Justice 4 Terry’ have been hung around the village.
It has also emerged that Mr Smith was such a ‘local legend’ that his local takeaway outlet named a burger after him.
Pizza Land, which is based in The Circle in Moorends, serves up a burger on its menu called The Terry.
A source said that according to village legend, Mr Smith requested his own specially made burger after popping into the takeaway on his way home from the pub one night – and the dish has been on the menu for more than ten years.
According to the Pizza Land website, the Terry Burger is a chicken and beef burger with cheese and kebab meat served with salad and sauce in a bun – the dish he specially requested several years ago.
There has been an outpouring of anger in the village following his death, with upset friends releasing a video of the moment he was detained in the back of a police van after officers pounced after he was spotted ‘behaving erratically’ with a baseball bat.