Terry Smith death: Man behaving 'erratically' with baseball bat before being held by police

A probe has been launched after the man, named locally as 31-year-old Terry Smith, died later in hospital following the incident in Moorends last night.

It has also emerged that another arrest was made at the scene in Wembley Road, with a 43-year-old woman still in custody on suspicion of administering a noxious substance.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the incident and in a statement, an IOPC spokesperson said: “Last night, we were notified by South Yorkshire Police about an incident at around 4.30pm in Moorends, Doncaster, where officers attended following reports of a man carrying a baseball bat acting erratically.

“We understand officers detained the man, 31, using handcuffs and leg restraints, and placed him in a police vehicle.

“Soon after, he became unwell and officers requested an ambulance. When his condition deteriorated, they began emergency first aid before paramedics arrived.

“They took the man to hospital where he sadly died at around 8pm.

“After being notified by the force we sent investigators to the scene and to the police post-incident procedures in Sheffield in assessment mode to gather further information.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends and all those affected by this incident.”

Family and friends have been paying tribute to Mr Smith, known as Turbo, and described as ‘a lovely lad’ while others have accused officers of using excessive force during the incident.

There are conflicting reports of how Mr Smith sustained injuries, with some suggesting he was struck with a baton, while others claim he suffered head injuries after being smashed into the van. South Yorkshire Police has not commented on details of any injuries sustained.

One friend said: “Something needs to happen to stop this police brutality.

"A man has now lost his life, regardless of what the arrest was for, what gives them right to smash a solid steel baton over his head busting it open and causing him to have a fatal heart attack that took his life?”

Another said: “Terry was arrested and detained by police – he had his head smashed against the riot van. His family are scared it’s going to be covered up.”

Shocked friends have been paying tribute, with one posting: “Absolute heartbreaking news, we’re all still in shock.

"You was a lovely lad, always had plenty of time for you, can't believe what's happened.

"My heart goes out to your mam and rest of family and friends - fly high with angels R.I.P Terry Smith gone too soon.”

Another wrote: “Rest in peace tez lad Terry Smith thoughts with all ya family, Moorends has lost another.”

Another wrote: “Rest in peace Terry, fly high bro – thoughts go out to your family at this difficult time."

Video of what is understood to Mr Smith’s detainment by police has been circulating on social media.

The clip begins with a group of individuals standing around the open doors of a police van.

As the camera appoaches the rear of the van, a number of officers can be seen pinning a person inside the back of the vehicle. Another person is seen showing his bloodied hand to the camera as he walks away from the van, while an officer tells the person filming to “f*** off” before the clip ends.

Dozens of officers spent much of last night in Moorends following the death, with screens reportedly erected around the spot where the man was taken into custody.

In a brief statement, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At around 4:30pm today (12 June) officers detained a man, and while in police custody he became unresponsive and stopped breathing.

"The man was taken to hospital by ambulance where he sadly later died.

“His family has been informed and is being supported.