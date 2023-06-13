News you can trust since 1925
Probe launched as man dies after being detained by police in Doncaster

An investigation has been launched after a man died after being held by police in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 13th Jun 2023, 06:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 06:03 BST

Dozens of officers spent much of last night in the Wembley Road area of Moorends following the man’s death.

Eyewitnesses reported a huge police presence at the scene, with screens reportedly erected around the spot where the man was taken into custody.

Road closures were put in place on Marsh Road and Wembley Road while officers carried out their enquiries.

A man has died after being taken into police custody in Doncaster.
A man has died after being taken into police custody in Doncaster.
In a brief statement, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At around 4:30pm today (12 June) officers detained a man, and while in police custody he became unresponsive and stopped breathing.

"The man was taken to hospital by ambulance where he sadly later died.

“His family has been informed and is being supported.

“As with all deaths in police custody, a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”

The man has not been named at this stage.

