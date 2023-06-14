News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures

Terry Smith: Video shows moment police held man before death as protests against arrest begin

This is the moment a man who died after being taken into police custody was wrestled into the back of a van by officers – as protests over his death begin in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 14th Jun 2023, 09:22 BST- 3 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 09:22 BST

31-year-old Terry Smith died in hospital on Monday just hours after being detained in Moorends – and an independent police probe has been launched into South Yorkshire Police over the handling of the incident.

Angry friends and family have released a video of the moment Mr Smith was shown being restrained in the back of a police van in Wembley Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS LANGUAGE AND SCENES SOME VIEWERS MAY FIND OFFENSIVE AND DISTRESSING

A video of Mr Smith's arrest, showing a man with blood on his hands, has been released by angry friends, while protests calling for Justice 4 Terry have begun in Moorends.A video of Mr Smith's arrest, showing a man with blood on his hands, has been released by angry friends, while protests calling for Justice 4 Terry have begun in Moorends.
A video of Mr Smith's arrest, showing a man with blood on his hands, has been released by angry friends, while protests calling for Justice 4 Terry have begun in Moorends.
Most Popular

The clip begins with a group of individuals standing around the open doors of a police van.

As the camera appoaches the rear of the van, a number of officers can be seen pinning a person inside the back of the vehicle. Another person is seen showing his bloodied hand to the camera as he walks away from the van, while an officer tells the person filming to “f*** off” before the clip ends.

A pal, who asked not to be named said: “The behaviour from the officers involved was atrocious. The video has gone viral so people can see what happened to Terry.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, protests against Mr Smith’s death have begun in Moorends with a number of “Justice For Terry” banners appearing in the village yesterday.

One, covered with red handprints read “police have blood on their hands,” while another, pinned to the front of a shuttered shop read “Justice 4 Terry – we won’t forget.”

Friends have accused police of ‘brutality’ over the arrest, with officers moving in after Mr Smith was reportedly spotted ‘behaving erratically’ with a baseball bat prior to being held.

It has also emerged that another arrest was made at the scene, with a 43-year-old woman still in custody on suspicion of administering a noxious substance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the incident and in a statement, an IOPC spokesperson said: “We were notified by South Yorkshire Police about an incident at around 4.30pm on Monday in Moorends, Doncaster, where officers attended following reports of a man carrying a baseball bat acting erratically.

“We understand officers detained the man, 31, using handcuffs and leg restraints, and placed him in a police vehicle.

“Soon after, he became unwell and officers requested an ambulance. When his condition deteriorated, they began emergency first aid before paramedics arrived.

“They took the man to hospital where he sadly died at around 8pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“After being notified by the force we sent investigators to the scene and to the police post-incident procedures in Sheffield in assessment mode to gather further information.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends and all those affected by this incident.”

Family and friends have been paying tribute to Mr Smith, known as Turbo, and described him as ‘a lovely lad’.

There are conflicting reports of how Mr Smith sustained injuries, with some suggesting he was struck with a baton, while others claim he suffered head injuries after being smashed into the van. South Yorkshire Police has not commented on details of any injuries sustained.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One friend said: “Something needs to happen to stop this police brutality.

"A man has now lost his life, regardless of what the arrest was for, what gives them right to smash a solid steel baton over his head busting it open and causing him to have a fatal heart attack that took his life?”

Another said: “Terry was arrested and detained by police – he had his head smashed against the riot van. His family are scared it’s going to be covered up.”

Shocked friends have been paying tribute, with one posting: “Absolute heartbreaking news, we’re all still in shock.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"You was a lovely lad, always had plenty of time for you, can't believe what's happened.

"My heart goes out to your mam and rest of family and friends - fly high with angels R.I.P Terry Smith gone too soon.”

Another wrote: “Rest in peace tez lad Terry Smith thoughts with all ya family, Moorends has lost another.”

Another wrote: “Rest in peace Terry, fly high bro – thoughts go out to your family at this difficult time."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a brief statement, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers detained a man, and while in police custody he became unresponsive and stopped breathing.

"The man was taken to hospital by ambulance where he sadly later died.

“His family has been informed and is being supported.

“As with all deaths in police custody, a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”

Related topics:South Yorkshire Police