Terry Smith: Video shows moment police held man before death as protests against arrest begin

31-year-old Terry Smith died in hospital on Monday just hours after being detained in Moorends – and an independent police probe has been launched into South Yorkshire Police over the handling of the incident.

Angry friends and family have released a video of the moment Mr Smith was shown being restrained in the back of a police van in Wembley Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS LANGUAGE AND SCENES SOME VIEWERS MAY FIND OFFENSIVE AND DISTRESSING

A video of Mr Smith's arrest, showing a man with blood on his hands, has been released by angry friends, while protests calling for Justice 4 Terry have begun in Moorends.

The clip begins with a group of individuals standing around the open doors of a police van.

As the camera appoaches the rear of the van, a number of officers can be seen pinning a person inside the back of the vehicle. Another person is seen showing his bloodied hand to the camera as he walks away from the van, while an officer tells the person filming to “f*** off” before the clip ends.

A pal, who asked not to be named said: “The behaviour from the officers involved was atrocious. The video has gone viral so people can see what happened to Terry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, protests against Mr Smith’s death have begun in Moorends with a number of “Justice For Terry” banners appearing in the village yesterday.

One, covered with red handprints read “police have blood on their hands,” while another, pinned to the front of a shuttered shop read “Justice 4 Terry – we won’t forget.”

Friends have accused police of ‘brutality’ over the arrest, with officers moving in after Mr Smith was reportedly spotted ‘behaving erratically’ with a baseball bat prior to being held.

It has also emerged that another arrest was made at the scene, with a 43-year-old woman still in custody on suspicion of administering a noxious substance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the incident and in a statement, an IOPC spokesperson said: “We were notified by South Yorkshire Police about an incident at around 4.30pm on Monday in Moorends, Doncaster, where officers attended following reports of a man carrying a baseball bat acting erratically.

“We understand officers detained the man, 31, using handcuffs and leg restraints, and placed him in a police vehicle.

“Soon after, he became unwell and officers requested an ambulance. When his condition deteriorated, they began emergency first aid before paramedics arrived.

“They took the man to hospital where he sadly died at around 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After being notified by the force we sent investigators to the scene and to the police post-incident procedures in Sheffield in assessment mode to gather further information.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends and all those affected by this incident.”

Family and friends have been paying tribute to Mr Smith, known as Turbo, and described him as ‘a lovely lad’.

There are conflicting reports of how Mr Smith sustained injuries, with some suggesting he was struck with a baton, while others claim he suffered head injuries after being smashed into the van. South Yorkshire Police has not commented on details of any injuries sustained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One friend said: “Something needs to happen to stop this police brutality.

"A man has now lost his life, regardless of what the arrest was for, what gives them right to smash a solid steel baton over his head busting it open and causing him to have a fatal heart attack that took his life?”

Another said: “Terry was arrested and detained by police – he had his head smashed against the riot van. His family are scared it’s going to be covered up.”

Shocked friends have been paying tribute, with one posting: “Absolute heartbreaking news, we’re all still in shock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You was a lovely lad, always had plenty of time for you, can't believe what's happened.

"My heart goes out to your mam and rest of family and friends - fly high with angels R.I.P Terry Smith gone too soon.”

Another wrote: “Rest in peace tez lad Terry Smith thoughts with all ya family, Moorends has lost another.”

Another wrote: “Rest in peace Terry, fly high bro – thoughts go out to your family at this difficult time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a brief statement, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers detained a man, and while in police custody he became unresponsive and stopped breathing.

"The man was taken to hospital by ambulance where he sadly later died.

“His family has been informed and is being supported.