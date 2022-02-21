Storm Franklin: Flooding emergency contacts, prevention methods and what to do in Doncaster

Flooding.

With Storm Franklin on its way, following Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice, trains have been cancelled, motorways have been shut and a nationwide warning has been issued citing a “danger to life”.

Several areas of Doncaster are susceptible to flooding, including parts of Rossington, Bentley, Conisbrough, Bawtry, Barnby Dun and Kirk Sandall, as per the Met Office. If you live in one of them, here’s what you can do and who you can contact.

What can I do to prevent my house from flooding?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Met Office, the first thing you should do when flooding looks likely is to shut off your gas and electric. Due to this, it’s a good idea to have a torch on hand with plenty of batteries, so you aren’t fumbling around in the dark when night falls.

As well as this, make sure you have plenty of other essential supplies, such as bottled water, food, blankets for retaining warmth and any prescription medicines that you may need. If you can, move everything at risk of flooding damage off the ground floor, as well.

Who can I contact?

In Doncaster, if you need to report flooding or require assistance with it, you can ring 01302 735688, according to Doncaster Council. If you need to report flooding from a main river, such as the Don, you can ring the Environment Agency Floodline on 03459881188.