Storm Eunice: Doncaster weather update for high winds
Following Storm Dudley, Storm Eunice will make its way across Doncaster today.
While Storm Dudley rampaged through Doncaster on Wednesday, today, we can expect another in the form of Storm Eunice.
Winds will be exceptionally strong and violent today, reaching peak speeds of 60mph at 3pm, according to the Met Office. The morning will not be as turbulent as the remainder of the day, although gusts of wind will be faster than 40mph from 11am onwards.
These heavy gales of winds aren’t expected to subside until Saturday morning. On this day, they should return to a relatively normal 30mph by 7am.
However, until then, you’re advised to take the utmost care when heading out. The winds could easily be strong enough to knock you off your feet, as well as this, it may also blow heavy objects in your direction, potentially causing serious injury.
Alongside this, due to the winds, it will feel much colder than it actually is. According to the Met Office, today’s average temperature will be around 5 degrees Celsius – however, it is expected to feel more like minus 3 degrees Celsius due to the inclement weather.
Mercifully, we won’t be expecting too much rain today. The Met Office says that will rain from 11am to 4pm, though it won’t be particularly heavy – the winds are still the biggest call for concern. However, it may rain heavily from 1pm – 2pm – during this time, there is an 80% chance of precipitation. Furthermore, there is a 70% chance of precipitation at 12pm.