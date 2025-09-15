Recovery Games celebrate Doncaster people recovering from drug and drink addictions

A colourful event celebrating Doncaster people recovering from drink and drug addiction has been staged in the city.

The Recovery Games, now into its 12th year brings together people, families and communities to celebrate the success and strength of those who are beating addiction, while raising awareness that recovery is possible with the right support.

Organised by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, the event took place at Hatfield Water Park at the weekend.

Organiser Neil Firbank said: "I am still absolutely buzzing after this year’s Recovery Games.

“The energy, love, and sense of community was unreal. I’m full of gratitude and still riding a natural high as I work my way through all the amazing messages of thanks and soak up the videos and photos you’ve all been sharing.

“A huge thank you to everyone who came along – your support makes this event so special.

"Massive appreciation to our incredible volunteers, the teams who gave it their all, our brilliant performers, collaborators, and sponsors – you are the heartbeat of the Recovery Games and make it exactly what it is.

This year’s winning team was Turning Point Inspiring Recovery.

He added: “September is National Recovery Month, and this weekend was a powerful reminder of why it matters.

"Together, we’re helping to combat stigma and shine a light on the fact that recovery isn’t just something to be endured – it can be celebrated, enjoyed, and lived out loud.

The free event included lots of family fun activities including circus skills, children’s inflatable play park and treasure hunt.

The Recovery Games is held by Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service, a partnership between Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust and registered charity The Alcohol and Drug Service.

Together they provide treatment and detox rehabilitation for people experiencing drug and alcohol addiction.

If you or someone you know is experiencing drug or alcohol issues, please visit Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust’s website and search for drug and alcohol services or ring 03000 213900 for further details and the help available for those who need it.