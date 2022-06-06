Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Street party celebrations held across Doncaster

All over town, residents pulled tables and chairs onto the streets along with bunting and red, white and blue decorations to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.

From Stainforth to Sprotbrough, Wheatley to Woodlands and Cantley to Carcroft, residents came together despite the less than summery weather across parts of the Jubilee weekend to mark the occasion.

Trestle tables groaned under the weight of sandwiches and cakes, while some opted for barbecues and hog roasts – with plenty of fun and games laid on for youngsters too.

Residents of Bootham Road in Stainforth enjoyed a street party for the Queen's Jubilee.

And Doncaster certainly got into the party spirit with a four day food festival which welcomed the likes of TV chefs such as Rustie Lee, Ainsley Harriott and Jonny Marsh.

Residents of Lifford Road, Wheatley celebrated the Queen's 70 years on the throne.