Whilst on afternoon patrol in Stainforth yesterday, Saturday June 4, officers came across a street party and were invited to join in with the party atmosphere.

They even managed to have five minutes on the bouncy castle and grab a cake.

Bouncy castle Bobby

The event was made even more special when there was a royal visit from Harry and Meghan (at least that’s who we think they are...”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever.

Even Harry and Meghan made an appearance!

The officers got to have a chat with some youngsters