Quad bike tribute as Doncaster roads at standstill for funeral of tragic Kieran Rylance
Hundreds of people have turned out and roads brought to a standstill in Doncaster for the funeral of a tragic dad-to-be this morning.
Kieran Rylance, 21, who was set to become a father in the coming weeks, died last month when he was hit by a train at Rossington level crossing.
This morning, a huge cortege travelled from the village to Rose Hill Crematorium, with hundreds of mourners turning out to pay their respects.
Some used quad bikes to travel to the funeral, while police closed off roads to allow Kieran's cortege to pass along Bawtry Road.
In the aftermath of the tragedy, family and friends rallied to raise nearly £9,000 for his funeral and have staged a number of tributes in his memory.
His sister Sophie said the dress code was “no formal black suits - wear your own clothes – be what Kieran would have wanted.”
Kieran died on October 16 after stepping in front of a high speed train.