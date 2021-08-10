'Pray for her:' Newborn baby of Tyson Fury and Doncaster wife Paris rushed to intensive care

The fighter uploaded a photo of baby Athena – the couple’s sixth child and who was born at the weekend – hooked up to wires in hospital.

The 32-year-old captioned it: "Baby Athena is back on ICU please keep her in your prayers."

Athena was born on Sunday but immediately taken to ICU and put on a ventilator.

Tyson Fury and wife Paris have been sharing updates about their newborn daughter Athena.

It was confirmed that her condition was stable and mother Paris Fury previously thanked well-wishers as Athena's health continued to improve.

She wrote on Instagram: "Thank God she's doing well.

"And thank you for all your messages, thoughts and prayers."

But now Fury has shared the update as family and fans pray for good news.

Fury and wife Paris asked fans and followers to pray for their sixth child when they confirmed she had been delivered.

He wrote: "Please can everyone pray for my baby girl who was born this morning. Athena Fury born 8/8/21. Thanks. God is great."

Athena is their third daughter - following Venezuela, 11, and Valencia Amber, three.

Their boys are Prince John James, eight, Prince Tyson II, four, and one-year-old Prince Adonis Amaziah.

The couple met and married in Doncaster, tying the knot at St Peter in Chains Church in Chequer Road in 2008.