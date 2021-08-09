Tyson Fury and Doncaster wife Paris welcome sixth child after two day labour

The couple announced the arrival of a baby girl called Athena on social media on Sunday with the boxing champ writing: “Please can everyone pray for my baby girl.” after a two day labour.

Meanwhile, the new mum-of-six took to Instagram to re-share a video on Saturday that her husband took of them both eating what appeared to be spicy food - in an attempt to speed on the birth of Athena.

Her caption read: 'He is dangerous with a camera think he's bored now we nearly at the end of day 2 in here and still no little girly'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyson Fury and Doncaster wife Paris have welcomed their sixth child. (Photo: Getty)

Tyson could be heard in the background saying: 'Just thought I'd take this opportunity to share with you our little date in the labour ward'.

Paris also posted a photo of herself on her Stories from Friday when she arrived in hospital.

The expectant mother posed in a black Calvin Klein T-Shirt alongside an array of what looked like a Louis Vuitton duffle bag and small suitcase, as well as a Harrods shopper behind her.

Paris then posted a video of her husband in the labour ward watching a game of boxing whilst they waited for the arrival of their little one.

The couple are already parents to Venezuela, 10, Prince John James, eight, Prince Tyson II, four, Valencia, three, and Prince Adonis Amaziah, 16 months.

His wife grew up in a traveller family in Doncaster and the pair met at traveller gatherings before becoming an item.

The pair met again by chance at Paris's 16th birthday party and took up together, going to the cinema and ice skating every weekend.

The pair tied the knot at St Peter In Chains Catholic Church in Chequer Road in 2008. The wedding attracted 400 guests. It was followed by a reception at The Stables in High Melton.

In December 2015, the fighter stunned shoppers in the Doncaster Church View branch of bargain store B&M when he popped in to do a spot of Christmas shopping.