When it comes to final wishes, being buried in a cemetery or having one’s ashes spread in a private garden is often the standard procedure.

However, this is not always possible due to full cemeteries and legal restrictions on where ashes can be spread. But what if there were no restrictions? What if you could choose the ultimate resting place for your ashes?

RacingClub.com sought to answer this question by surveying 3,000 Brits, asking them hypothetically where they would have their ashes spread if there were no restrictions. The results were fascinating, revealing the top choices across the UK, which Racing Club displayed in a comprehensive ranking. The top 10 were as follows:

#1 Stonehenge, Wiltshire Brits’ top choice is this world-famous prehistoric monument which offers a mystical and spiritual setting. It’s ideal for those who appreciate ancient history and the timeless beauty of Wiltshire’s landscapes.

Poll reveals Conisbrough Castle among Brits' top choice for ashes spreading.

#2 Durdle Door, Dorset The second most popular choice, this iconic limestone arch on the Jurassic Coast is one of Dorset’s most famous landmarks. Its dramatic coastal scenery makes it a fitting place for those who love the sea and the natural beauty of the English coast.

#3 White Cliffs of Dover, Kent These iconic chalk cliffs offer stunning views across the English Channel. It’s a fitting place for those who love the sea and the symbolic significance of England’s coastal defense.

#4 Lord's Cricket Ground, London Known as the home of cricket, Lord’s could be the perfect spot for those who cherish the tradition and spirit of the game.

#5 Tower Bridge, London The second of the capital’s entries in the top 10, Tower Bridge is an iconic symbol of London. Spreading ashes here could represent a deep connection to the city and its history, or a desire to be part of the ever-flowing life of the Thames.

#6 Wembley Stadium, London Wembley Stadium, often referred to as the "Home of Football," ranks as the sixth most desired resting place for Brits. The iconic stadium has hosted countless historic sporting events and concerts, making it a place of significant emotional attachment for many.

#7 Land’s End, Cornwall Land’s End offers dramatic coastal views. It’s a fitting place for those who appreciate the rugged beauty of the sea and the symbolic significance of being, quite literally, at the edge of the land.

#8 Kew Gardens, London Kew’s stunning gardens and global plant collection might attract those with a passion for botany and conservation, symbolizing growth and renewal.

#9 Durham Cathedral, County Durham A UNESCO World Heritage site, Durham Cathedral is one of the finest examples of Norman architecture. It offers a spiritual and historic setting, ideal for those with a deep connection to the city and its religious heritage.

#10 New Forest National Park, Hampshire And rounding up the top 10, is New Forest National Park. Known for its ancient woodlands, heathlands, and free-roaming ponies, the New Forest offers a tranquil and natural setting. It’s perfect for those who love nature and wish to rest in one of England’s most cherished landscapes.

Two locations in South Yorkshire were listed among the top choices for ashes spreading:

#29 Conisbrough Castle A historic castle with a rich history dating back to the Norman conquest, Conisbrough Castle offers stunning views and a connection to South Yorkshire’s medieval past.

#68 Sheffield Botanical Gardens These beautifully maintained gardens in the heart of Sheffield offer a peaceful and picturesque setting. It’s ideal for those who appreciate nature, horticulture, and the tranquility of green spaces.

“The results of this survey offer a fascinating insight into the places that hold the most sentimental value for Brits,” said a RacingClub.com spokesperson. “Whether it's iconic landmarks, places of natural beauty, or cultural institutions, it's clear that, given the choice, people would like their final resting place to be somewhere that resonates with their personal journey and the collective memory of the nation.”