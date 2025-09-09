Police probe launched as clubs unite against racist abuse of Doncaster Rovers ace

A police investigation has been launched after a Doncaster Rovers player was subjected to racist abuse online.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winger Jordan Gibson revealed that he had been called a “black b******” on X, formerly Twitter, following Rovers’ 3-1 win over Bradford City, the club he used to play for, at the Eco Power Stadium on Saturday.

Both Rovers and City have condemned the abuse of the 27-year-old who scored the second goal in the win and both have confirmed they are co-operating with police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, a Doncaster Rovers spokesperson said: “All at Rovers are appalled at racist abuse directed towards one of our players following Saturday’s win over Bradford City.

Doncaster Rovers player Jordan Gibson was subjected to racist abuse following a 3-1 win over his former club Bradford City.

“The content of a social media post has been reported to South Yorkshire Police, West Yorkshire Police, the EFL and X and the club will assist subsequent investigations as much as possible.

“Such messages are abhorrent and we take a zero tolerance approach towards any form of discrimination.

"There is no place for discrimination in football and wider society and we will take any action available to us in order to create a welcoming environment for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The well-being of all associated with the club, whether players, staff or supporters, is paramount. We offer support to anyone affected by such abuse and are actively supporting the player that has been targeted in this incident.

“Should you witness the use of discriminatory language online or at any match or event involving our clubs, we urge you to email details to [email protected] where our head of safety, head of HR and safeguarding managers will investigate.”

“We also encouraging reporting to Kick It Out via one of their reporting methods detailed by clicking HERE.”

A spokesperson for Bradford City said: “Bradford City AFC is aware of racist online comments made towards Jordan Gibson following Saturday’s game at Doncaster Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are fully cooperating with West Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Police investigations.

“The club would like to reiterate its zero-tolerance policy towards any form of discrimination.”

Gibson came under fire from Bradford fans after celebrating his goal in front of the 3,000 travelling Bantams supporters.

After the game, Gibson shared a photo of the user behind the account which had posted the abuse, writing: “Whilst I’ll tolerate a certain amount of abuse/banter, I won’t sit back and accept racism of any level.

"This scrote needs to be outed.”

The message and account since appear to have been deleted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gibson was a target for the Bantams' boo boys all afternoon but he gave as good as he got, posting a goal and an assist as Grant McCann's side sealed a 3-1 victory at the Eco-Power Stadium.

He teed up Luke Molyneux for the opener, then scored the second himself before Billy Sharp's strike just before half-time effectively tied up the win.

The packed away end were vocal all game against the winger, who spent three years at Valley Parade.

But their taunts came back to haunt them - and Gibson says that digging out an old pair of boots was partly to thank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've played against them a few times and always had it (abuse) so knew it was coming," he said. "It gives me an extra five or ten per cent but it backfired a little bit for them.

"I've said it before, it gives me that extra boost and an opportunity to shut them up. Thankfully I was able to contribute to the win."

In another incident, captured on camera, Gibson was filmed receiving abuse from Bradford supporters, with one fan following the footballer along the North Stand before taking a tumble and landing flat on his face in a moment which has gone viral.