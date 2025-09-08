"Out this scrote," says Doncaster Rovers star after racist abuse

A Doncaster Rovers star has named and shamed a football fan who gave him racist abuse on social media, urging supporters to “out this scrote.”

Winger Jordan Gibson came under fire from fans of Bradford City – the club he used to play for – after being an integral part of Rovers’ 3-1 win over Yorkshire rivals Bradford City at the Eco Power Stadium on Saturday.

He scored the second goal in the victory – and celebrated his goal in front of the 3,000 travelling Bantams supporters.

But after the game, he was called a “black b******” on X, formerly Twitter.

In response, Gibson shared a photo of the user behind the account which had posted the abuse, writing: “Whilst I’ll tolerate a certain amount of abuse/banter, I won’t sit back and accept racism of any level.

"This scrote needs to be outed.”

The message and account since appear to have been deleted.

Gibson was a target for the Bantams' boo boys all afternoon but he gave as good as he got, posting a goal and an assist as Grant McCann's side sealed a 3-1 victory at the Eco-Power Stadium.

He teed up Luke Molyneux for the opener, then scored the second himself before Billy Sharp's strike just before half-time effectively tied up the win.

The packed away end were vocal all game against the winger, who spent three years at Valley Parade.

But their taunts came back to haunt them - and Gibson says that digging out an old pair of boots was partly to thank.

"I've played against them a few times and always had it (abuse) so knew it was coming," he said. "It gives me an extra five or ten per cent but it backfired a little bit for them.

"I've said it before, it gives me that extra boost and an opportunity to shut them up. Thankfully I was able to contribute to the win."

In another incident, captured on camera, Gibson was filmed receiving abuse from Bradford supporters, with one fan following the footballer along the North Stand before taking a tumble and landing flat on his face in a moment which has gone viral.