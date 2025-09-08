Video: Moment Bradford City fan falls flat on face abusing Doncaster Rovers player

This is the moment a Bradford City supporter filmed shouting abuse at a Doncaster Rovers player took a tumble – and ended up falling flat on his face.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funny clip, which has been watched and shared hundreds of times, was caught on camera during Rovers 3-1 win over their League One Yorkshire rivals in Saturday’s game at the Eco Power Stadium.

The footage, shot by Rovers supporter Ian Ashman, shows Doncaster winger Jordan Gibson, who scored the second goal in his side’s win, applauding home supporters as he walks around the perimeter of the pitch after being subsituted in the 73rd minute of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As he walks in front of the North Stand, full of more than 3,000 Bradford City supporters, one angry fan can be seen following the player as he makes his way to the dug outs, remonstrating and appearing to shout insults at Gibson.

The unfortunate Bradford City fan takes a tumble while hurling insults at Doncaster Rovers winger Jordan Gibson. (Video: Ian Ashman).

But as Gibson nears the corner flag, the supporter, wearing City’s claret and amber shirt, stumbles and careers into a group of fellow supporters, before quickly getting back to his feet.

However, not before the moment was captured on camera – with Rovers fans heard cheering and laughing at the tumble.

Sharing the clip, Mr Ashman posted: “Imagine giving Jordan Gibson lip then falling flat on your face!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win over Rovers’ Yorkshire rivals has continued a superb start to the season for boss Grant McCann, pushing Doncaster up to second place with five wins and only one defeat in their opening seven games.