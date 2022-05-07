'People are jealous:' Doncaster porn star couple blast 'haters' over sex videos

Erin Sanaghan and Tyler Thompson rake in hundreds of pounds each week by filming themselves having sex – and then charging people to watch through subscription service OnlyFans.

Erin, 19 and Tyler, 22, say their families were horrified when they first heard about their porn careers – but have now come around to the idea after seeing how much money they make.

And the pair have hit back at critics, saying the are simply jealous of their success which has seen the couple book into a five star hotel in Egypt for a holiday, as well as buying a car and Louis Vuitton bag.

Erin and Tyler have become internet porn stars with their explicit sex videos.

Tyler said: "We get haters but they are jealous.

"Most people are scared to do porn and they are jealous about how much money we make for having sex.

"We are earning a lot of money."

The pair, who met playing online game Fortnite, film their sexually explicit videos when they get home from work – and also put on live sex shows for fans.

They include sexual versions of board games Jenga and Connect Four, and they are planning on introducing their take on Twister.

Tyler told The Sun: “We got talking and got on really well. We were definitely interested in each other before we knew what each other looked like. I nicknamed Erin ‘sugar t***’.”

After meeting for the first time in December 2019, they began making online sexual content last year – and post up to five times a day with X-rated material.

Erin, a disability support worker, said: “We are very motivated. Our goal is to be happy.”

Bricklayer Tyler added: “We both like having sex and we’re getting paid for it.

"When we get in from work we will decide to take photos and record some videos.

“It’s a lot of hard work to go into it.

“It’s joint decision-making when it comes to creating content. If we think we haven’t uploaded a certain video in a while we will try to do that.

“But 90 per cent of the time it’s on the spot and we just do whatever we do. We are known as the couple who do games like Jenga and sexual Connect Four.

“Any game that we think we can make sexual then we will try.”

And he said they are open to try anything and frequently take requests from their fans.

And their families also all know and are accepting of their decision.

Erin said: "My brother knew we used to do TikTok so he Googled us and found our Twitter, then saw we did porn.

"He told mum and dad. Mum's fine with it but at first dad didn't like it.

"Now he knows how much money we make, he's perfectly fine with it."

Tyler told his mum to comfort Erin when her family found out.