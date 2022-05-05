Meet the Doncaster porn stars whose live sex shows have won millions of fans

Meet young Doncaster couple Erin Sanaghan and Tyler Thompson who have found themselves a lucrative career in porn after first meeting two years ago playing popular online video game Fortnite.

After first connecting in the virtual world, the couple got together in real life – and combine their live shows with full-time jobs.

And the exhibitionist couple are raking it in charging their thousands of fans to watch explicit sex shows on subsciption service OnlyFans.

Tyler and Erin rake in thousands by putting on live sex shows for fans. (Photos: Instagram/tyleranderinx)

The pair’s dozens of hardcore videos have been viewed nearly four million times on popular porn websites – featuring the couple induldging in a series of no-holds barred explicit sex acts as the cameras roll.

Erin, 19, a support worker and Tyler, 22, a bricklayer, first met in the online world where they competed against each other on the popular computer game Fortnite.

And now they earn £5,000 a month from the hardcore shows – which feature the pair having sex in rooms across their house, including the bedroom, lounge, bathroom and kitchen.

The couple are often seen playing board games such as Jenga and Connect Four before stripping off and romping in front of the cameras for their fans.

The filming earns the pair £60,000 a year - but they are hoping to double that to more than £100,000 by the end of 2022 as interest in the pair’s sex videos grows around the globe.

The pair’s ‘Tyler and Erin’ channel has more than 13,000 subscribers, while their raunchy videos have been viewed more than 3.6million times.

At first they joked about joining OnlyFans together – to see if they could earn up an extra £500 a month to supplement their income.

Tyler said: “We both love to have sex and we thought why not try something different and get paid for it and luckily it’s worked out really well for us.

“We initially hoped for a few hundred a month and that would’ve been a success but to where we are now we are shocked at how well we are doing.

“We never thought we’d be doing this good and we are very happy we made the decision.”

Erin added: “Our earnings differ every month but we roughly earn between £4,000 and £5,000 every month which isn’t too bad, but it continues to grow as we get new fans.”

The couple continue to work their day jobs – but they treat their fans to a live show every Sunday.

Erin has been able to buy her first car with their extra earnings, while Tyler has bought his mum a Louis Vuitton bag.

They’ve also booked a luxury holiday together to Egypt where they will be staying in a five-star hotel.

“Our goal is to be happy and to get everything we’ve always wanted,” the pair said.