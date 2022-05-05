Doncaster couple earn £5,000 a month making X-rated content for OnlyFans

Erin Sanaghan and Tyler Thompson say they are raking it in by putting on adult shows – and hope to double their earnings by the end of the year.

Erin, 19, a support worker and Tyler, 22, a bricklayer, first met in the online world where they competed against each other on the popular computer game Fortnite.

Erin told the Daily Star: “We first met on Fortnite and we’ve been together for two years and four months.”

Erin and Tyler make £5,000 a month through X-rated content on OnlyFans. (Photo: Instagram/tyleranderinx)

Tyler added: “We both met through someone else on the game. It’s crazy that if we didn’t join the lobby together we would have never met. It took about a month until we met in person and we used to play every night together.”

At first they joked about joining OnlyFans together – to see if they could earn up an extra £500 a month to supplement their income.

Tyler said: “We both love to have sex and we thought why not try something different and get paid for it and luckily it’s worked out really well for us.

“We initially hoped for a few hundred a month and that would’ve been a success but to where we are now we are shocked at how well we are doing.

“We never thought we’d be doing this good and we are very happy we made the decision.”

Erin added: “Our earnings differ every month but we roughly earn between £4,000 and £5,000 every month which isn’t too bad, but it continues to grow as we get new fans.”

The couple continue to work their day jobs – but they treat their fans to a live show every Sunday.

Erin has been able to buy her first car with their extra earnings, while Tyler has bought his mum a Louis Vuitton bag.

They’ve also booked a luxury holiday together to Egypt where they will be staying in a five-star hotel.

“Our goal is to be happy and to get everything we’ve always wanted,” the pair said.