Pam Johnson: Staff and pupils at Doncaster school to receive support over death

63-year-old Mrs Johnson, who worked at Kingfisher Primary Academy in Wheatley, sparked an 11-day hunt by the police and public after disappearing from a property in Winchester Avenue on March 14.

While police have yet to formally identify the body, officers say they believe it to be Pam – and her family and friends have begun paying emotional tributes.

Now bosses at the school in Coventry Grove have released a statement paying tribute to Mrs Johnson.

Staff and pupils at Kingfisher Primary Academy will receive support after a body was found in the hunt for missing Pam Johnson.

A spokesperson said: “Everyone at Kingfisher Primary Academy is deeply saddened to hear that the police have found a body.

"Whilst there is no confirmation yet that the body is Mrs Johnson’s, this will clearly be an upsetting development to Pam’s family and to the whole school community.

“Our immediate thoughts and condolences are with Pam’s family, friends, and loved ones.

“We are supporting staff and pupils throughout the day and we will be ensuring that pupils and staff know where to get any additional support they need.

“We will keep our school community updated on our plans to pay tribute to Mrs Johnson when the time is right.

“In the coming days we will all deal with this news differently and we know that everyone in our school community will be respectful of each other and sensitive in our interactions.”

In a statement issued late last night, South Yorkshire Police said: “Police officers searching for missing 63-year-old Doncaster woman Pam, who also goes by the name Shirley, have today (Monday 25 March) sadly found a body.

“While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe it to be that of Pam.

"Her family have been informed and continue to be supported by officers at this time.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank the public who have been incredibly supportive in sharing our appeals about Pam’s disappearance, as well as handing out posters and carrying out their own searches.

“We also want to extend our thanks to partners including Doncaster Council, Mountain Rescue and Lowland Rescue, who have helped both spread the word and assisted with searches.