Pam Johnson: Pupils and parents' emotional tributes as body found in search for Doncaster teacher

Her family, friends and former pupils have begun paying tribute to Mrs Johnson who worked at Wheatley’s Kingfisher Primary School.

One said: “"So sad – you will be missed Mrs Johnson - my boys are going to be devastated.

Scores of tributes have poured in for Doncaster teacher Pam Johnson, whose body was found after an 11 day police hunt.

"You were a big part of the community and a big part of Kingfisher Primary. You were there when I was at that school – you are loved and will be in our hearts forever. May you fly high and RIP – never be forgotten Mrs Johnson.”

Another wrote: “Oh no, such sad news RIP Miss Johnson,” while another shared: “So sad to hear this. Pam was a lovely and loved lady – she touched many of our children’s lives.

"She will be sadly missed. Condolences to the family RIP Mrs Johnson.”

Another added: “Mrs Johnson was such a lovely lady, she will be missed by so many people.”

"RIP – thoughts to the family and friends and ‘school’ family,” shared another with another posting: "A wonderful lady and wonderful teacher, Mrs Johnson will be missed by so many.”

“RIP Pam thoughts are with your family, fly high angel, I remember this beautiful lady from Kingfisher,” wrote another.

“Such a lovely lady with a heart of gold,” shared another while another mum posted: “RIP Pam – thoughts with the family and all at Kingfisher School. My sons said that she was their favourite teacher.”

Mrs Johnson’s family have also paid tribute to people who took part in the search, sparked when she disappeared from a property in Winchester Avenue, Wheatley on March 14.

Becky Jerman said: “We as a family cannot thank everyone enough for their dedication to find Pam.

"She has been a staple in the community for a long time, children have grown from her teachings and come to help us all in her time of need - the amount of love and community spirit involved is extremely overwhelming, we honestly thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.

Denise Johnson said: “The Johnson/Robson family would like to thank everyone involved searching for Auntie Pam, the police, search and rescue and most of all the people of Doncaster who went out their way to put posters of her everywhere. We as a family can’t thank you enough.”

In a statement issued late last night, South Yorkshire Police said: “Police officers searching for missing 63-year-old Doncaster woman Pam, who also goes by the name Shirley, have today (Monday 25 March) sadly found a body.

“While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe it to be that of Pam.

"Her family have been informed and continue to be supported by officers at this time.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank the public who have been incredibly supportive in sharing our appeals about Pam’s disappearance, as well as handing out posters and carrying out their own searches.

“We also want to extend our thanks to partners including Doncaster Council, Mountain Rescue and Lowland Rescue, who have helped both spread the word and assisted with searches.