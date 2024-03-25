Police reveal body found in hunt for missing Doncaster teacher Pam Johnson

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers searching for the missing 63-year-old Doncaster woman Pam, who also goes by the name Shirley, say they have today (Monday 25 March) sadly found a body.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe it to be that of Pam. Her family have been informed and continue to be supported by officers at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We want to take this opportunity to thank the public who have been incredibly supportive in sharing our appeals about Pam’s disappearance, as well as handing out posters and carrying out their own searches.

Police say a body has been found in the hunt for missing teacher Pam Johnson.

“We also want to extend our thanks to partners including Doncaster Council, Mountain Rescue and Lowland Rescue, who have helped both spread the word and assisted with searches.

“Our thoughts are with Pam’s loved ones at this most difficult of times.”

Pam was last seen on March 14, having walked from a property in Winchester Avenue, Wheatley, where she was captured on CCTV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was later spotted on Thorne Road at around 7.29pm with no further sightings reported after that time.

Police have carried out a number of searches of local rivers, canals, lakes and woodlands, while friends and neighbours have distributed hundreds of posters and flyers and carried out searches of their own for Pam who worked at Wheatley’s Kingfisher Primary School.