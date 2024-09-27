MPs in airline talks at Labour conference as Doncaster Airport fight goes on
Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson, Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme representative Lee Pitcher and Mayor Ros Jones met representatives from a number of airline operators during the party’s conference in Liverpool.
Mr Pitcher said: “I've had a number of valuable meetings with representatives from the aviation world this week at Labour Conference, with Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones and Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson.
“We've used these past few days to work as a united Labour team to push for a speedy reopening of our airport, and make sure that when that happens we have the plans in place to make sure we never again have to worry about its future.
“Labour MPs working alongside a Labour mayor - a united team dedicated to getting those planes off the ground once again.”
Ms Jameson said: “We have had a number of meetings and conversations with airlines and Airlines UK in relation to the re-opening of Doncaster Airport.
We continue to make the case for our airport in conversations with the business community and continue to make representation to the Department for Transport Government Ministers in relation to securing the airspace.”
Earlier this year, City of Doncaster Council announced it had agreed a 125-year lease with owners Peel to take over the running of the airport, which closed in November 2022.
An operator is set to be announced in the coming weeks.
