"Mindless vandals" blasted after Doncaster church damaged in flag protest
The incident at St Hugh’s Church in Cantley saw a flag reportedly attached to a cross on the roof of the building in Everingham Road.
Although the type of flag hasn’t been specified, it comes as England and Union flags have been attached to lamp-posts, homes and buildings across the country as part of a “patrotic” protest entitled Operation Raise The Colours.
Discussing the incident on Saturday night, a church spokesperson said: “
"This has caused significant damage to the roof.
"Whatever reason the vandals had for doing this, and whatever form of protest this was, there are far better reasons which are legal, more sensible and do not have a financial impact on others.
“We are in the process of making significant renovations to the church, so that this can once again be a focal point and resource for the whole community.
"This is being funded by the church and community.
“If we did wish to have a flag fly from the church building, we would need the necessary permissions form church, council, diocese and priest Thank you.”
In recent days, England flags have been attached to lamp-posts in Woodfield Way, Balby, while other flags have been raised in Askern, Dunscroft, Skellow and Edlington.