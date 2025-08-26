"Mindless vandals" blasted after Doncaster church damaged in flag protest

“Mindless vandals” who climbed onto a Doncaster church to erect a flag in “protest” have been blasted after causing “significant” damage to the building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident at St Hugh’s Church in Cantley saw a flag reportedly attached to a cross on the roof of the building in Everingham Road.

Although the type of flag hasn’t been specified, it comes as England and Union flags have been attached to lamp-posts, homes and buildings across the country as part of a “patrotic” protest entitled Operation Raise The Colours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing the incident on Saturday night, a church spokesperson said: “

"Significant" damage was caused to the roof of St Hugh's Church in Cantley following a flag protest.

"This has caused significant damage to the roof.

"Whatever reason the vandals had for doing this, and whatever form of protest this was, there are far better reasons which are legal, more sensible and do not have a financial impact on others.

“We are in the process of making significant renovations to the church, so that this can once again be a focal point and resource for the whole community.

"This is being funded by the church and community.

“If we did wish to have a flag fly from the church building, we would need the necessary permissions form church, council, diocese and priest Thank you.”