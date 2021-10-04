Married At First Sight: Doncaster couple reveal plans to marry again and have kids

Adam and Tayah have been firm favourites on Married At First Sight. (Photo: E4).

Fitness model Adam Aveling, 26, and bride Tayah Victoria have been the undoubted stars of the E4 reality show which sees complete strangers tie the knot just seconds after meeting for the first time – and then seeing if they can stay the course.

Viewers watched the pair become increasingly smitten with each other and Tayah is now understood to be living in Doncaster with Adam after filming for the series ended.

Now the couple have said they will re-tie the knot after committing to each other outside of the show.

During last Friday's episode, the 25-year-old estate agent and her husband produced one of the most heartwarming scenes of the series, with Adam getting down on one knee to cement their future together.

"We are going to get married, [but] we're not too sure how it's going to go yet," Adam recently told new.

"Because of Covid the venues are massively booked up, but we have got our hearts set on where we got married in the programme, so we would love it to be there officially," Tayah chipped in.

"Honestly, it's been so natural between us, he's like my best mate."

On potential plans for children, she added: "For me, I've come from quite a small family – I literally only have three cousins and an older sister. I've always grown up wanting to have four children."

"If we were financially sound then I'd say four definitely but, if not, maybe three!" Adam added.

Further along, the pair waxed lyrical about the ease of their relationship, despite an unorthodox beginning.

"We are so easy in each other's presence. When I go out with all my mates, I'm exactly the same person as I am with Tayah with them," said Adam.

"She's really like my best friend. She can hold her own in a group of lads!"

Tayah went on: "My friends love Adam. It's so refreshing to know that he can hang out with them and I love hanging out with his friends as well."