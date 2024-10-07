Man flying 4,000 miles from US for pint of beer named after him at Doncaster pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A beer lover is set to take on an 8,000 mile round trip – to sample a pint of beer named after him at a Doncaster pub.

Brewer Patrick Fannin will travel from Kentucky in the United States to Doncaster Brewery and Tap to down a pint of Handsome Pat later this month – as well as making some brews of his own during the visit.

Patrick, head brewer at the Dreaming Creek Brewery back in the US, became pals with Ian Blaylock, owner of the bar, which is situated in Young Street in Doncaster town centre, when he contacted him for advice.

Said Patrick: “I am a brewer in Kentucky that specialises in the Kentucky Common style.

Brewer Patrick Fannin is travelling more than 4,000 miles to sample a pint of beer named after him in Doncaster.

"Doncaster Brewery asked me for advice for the recipe - that was three years ago. It is a little known style that I don't think anyone in the UK has brewed before. "I'm coming to visit simply because there's a beer named after me on the other side of the ocean.”

Ian came up with the brew – Handsome Pat – as a thank you to Patrick for his help crafting the beer, a type of ale that was once popular in the state from the 1850s until Prohibition.

It is a top-fermented, highly carbonated beer, typically consumed fresh as a draft beer.

He will be in Doncaster on October 19 and 20 and Ian said: “We are delighted to have a visit from Handsome Pat Fannin all the way from Kentucky.

“Pat will be brewing with us during the day and then in the evening he will be in the bar where you can meet him and get your pint of Handsome Pat pulled by the man himself. You can even buy the T-Shirt!”

Based in the city centre, Doncaster Brewery Tap describes itself as a community pub offering quality cask, keg, cider, wine, spirits, gin, soft drinks and pub snacks and attracts real ale fans from across the country to sample a wide variety of brews which are crafted on the premises.

