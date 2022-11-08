King Charles in Doncaster: Road closures and timings for monarch's visit

The Royal couple will be coming to the Mansion House around lunchtime to offically declare Doncaster a city in a special ceremony.

And drivers are being warned of a number of road closures ahead of, during and after the ceremony.

A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Doncaster officially became a city on Tuesday, 1 November.

A number of roads in Doncaster city centre will be closed for the visit of King Charles.

“To acknowledge this, a proclamation event with a visit from Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort will be taking place in the city centre this Wednesday 9 November.

“Roads in the city centre will be closed whilst this event takes place between 10:30 and 14:00.

“In addition to the closures, there will also be parking restrictions on certain roads with no waiting and no loading restrictions in place between 08:00 and 14:00.

“There will be no impact to bus services as a result of the road closures.”

His and Her Majesty will be met on the steps of the Mansion House by Mayor Ros Jones before the private ceremony inside the building.

These are the roads which will be impacted:

Sunny Bar, Scot Lane, Market Place, High Street, St Sepulchre Gate, Printing Office Street, Priory Place, Cleveland Street – roads closed 10.30 am to 2pm and no waiting any time from 8am to 2pm.

Hall Gate - no waiting at any time from 8am to 2pm.

