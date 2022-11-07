King Charles in Doncaster: Flags and preparations under way for monarch's city visit

The monarch and his Queen Consort will come to the Mansion House on Wednesday – with Doncaster Council chiefs working around the clock to prepare for the visit, which will see the Royal couple officially confer city status on Doncaster.

Over the last few days, Union flag bunting has been attached to lamp-posts along High Street and Hall Gate while council workers have been cleaning roads, streets and flower beds along Bennetthorpe and into the city centre.

Crowd control barriers will also be installed outside the Mansion House where large crowds of well-wishers are expected to gather for the ceremony.

King Charles is coming to Doncaster on Wednesday. (Photo: Getty).

Timings of the visit have not been announced, but the Royal couple will be arriving following an engagement in York earlier in the day.

The city status ceremony will be the conclusion of a two-day tour of Yorkshire and King Charles will be following in the footsteps of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II whose last visit to Doncaster was in 1994 when she too attended the Mansion House.

The ceremony inside the Mansion House will be a private engagement, attended by only selected civic dignataries, officals and invited media with the Royal couple expected to meet selected local groups and organisations too.

Advertisement Hide Ad