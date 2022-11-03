His Majesty will visit the Mansion House on Wednesday as part of a two-day tour of Yorkshire, and will be accompained by Queen Consort Camilla on the engagement to confer city status.

He will be following in the footsteps of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II whose last visit to Doncaster was in 1994.

Here’s all we know about next week’s Royal visit

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are coming to Doncaster next week. (Photo: Getty).

When is it?

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will visit Doncaster next Wednesday, November 9.

Where in Doncaster will they be?

His and Her Majesties will be visiting the Mansion House in the High Street to officially declare Doncaster a city at a special reception.

What time will they be there?

No timings of the visit have yet been released.

What route will they take into Doncaster?

Again, no details of the Royal couple’s travel arrangements have been revealed at this stage. However, they have an engagement in York ahead of their Doncaster trip so the entourage has a number of options to reach Doncaster, including private aircraft, rail or road.

The couple will obviously arrive at the Mansion House via its front entrance where they will be met on the steps by Mayor Ros Jones.

Will I be able to watch?

The ceremony inside the Mansion House will be a private engagement, attended by only selected civic dignataries, officals and invited media.

Photos, video and details of the city status ceremony will be released after the event. However, crowds are expected outside the Mansion House where people of all ages may be able to get a glimpse of the King and Queen Consort.

Has Charles been to Doncaster before?

Yes, on several occasions, but never as King. He visited both Bentley and Toll Bar and Fishlake during the flooding crises which hit the communities in the last two decades.

When was the last time a monarch came to Doncaster?