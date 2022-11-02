King Charles III in Doncaster: Mayor 'honoured' by 'very exciting' visit

Their Majesties The King and Queen Consort will visit the the Mansion House for a special ceremony on November 9.

Their Royal duo will be met by the Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire Dame Hilary Chapman and Civic Mayor Coun Ian Pearson and Junior Civic Mayor, Evia Shaw–Lewis.

Doncaster was granted city status as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

King Charles III will visit Doncaster next week. (Photo: Getty)

Elected mayor Ros Jones said: “Doncaster’s bid firmly highlighted why we believe we should be a city – we act, think, look and feel like a city and to be made one of the newest in the country is indeed an accolade.

"To have their Majesties come to Doncaster to honour us in this way is very exciting and I am looking forward to sharing this day with so many local people and communities.”

Civic Mayor, Coun Ian Pearson said: "On behalf of the good people of Doncaster, I would like to thank His Majesty King Charles III for honouring our city by coming to bestow this honour upon us.

"November 9 will be an historic day in the long and wonderful history of Doncaster and I look forward to welcoming him and The Queen Consort to the Mansion House. This is tremendous news."

