King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla to visit Doncaster next week

The Royal visit will see the newly appointed King and Queen Consort Camilla visit the Mansion House in Doncaster city centre next Wednesday as part of a two day series of engagments across Yorkshire.

The pair will meet civic dignataries led by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, Dame Hilary Chapman including Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones and Chief Executive of Doncaster Council Damian Allen.

They will also meet Civic Mayor Coun Ian Pearson and Junior Civic Mayor, Evia Shaw-Lewis.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are coming to Doncaster. Photo: Getty

Their Majesties will then proceed through Mansion House to the Ballroom where His Majesty The King will formally mark the conferral of City status on Doncaster and make a short speech.

After the ceremony, Their Majesties will attend a reception in the Mansion House Banquet Hall where they will meet a range of local groups and individuals including two voluntary groups who were recipients of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service this year, two winners of an international environmental award, representatives from a dementia support charity and young people supported by The Prince’s Trust Doncaster.

Doncaster was one of eight places selected for city status as part of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

Doncaster was highlighted as a winning bid for its community spirit, rich history and royal links.

