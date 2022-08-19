Jay Walker: Huge balloon release a week on from Doncaster drowning tragedy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jay Walker, 20, died at Doncaster Lakeside last Saturday when he got into difficulty in the water.

This Saturday, from 4pm, friends will gather at the lake to release blue balloons in his memory.

Floral tributes have been piling up at one of the islands inside the lake over the past week, while Doncaster Rovers fans held a minute’s applause in his memory during Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over Stockport County at the Eco Power Stadium.

Balloons will be released in memory of Jay Walker.

Police, fire crews, paramedics and air ambulance crews launched a major operation after reports of a man getting into difficulty in the water at around 4pm last Saturday.

His mum posted: “I lost my son Jay Walker at lakeside sorry jay going to miss you a lots rip my sweet heart love you lots."

She shared a later tribute which said: “R.I.p my son you was taken to soon love.”

Other tributes came from friends, with one said: “Rest easy Jay bro.”

Another wrote: “Such a lovely lad. Known him from being very young.

"Jason you will be missed. You were kind polite and would do anything for anyone. This should be a wake up call because it can happen to anyone and it is tragic. R.I.P mate.”

Another urged young people to stay away from open water and said: “This is posted with consent of Jay’s mum.

"Please all you young ones, go to a swimming pool, not in lakes or rivers.

This is the sad consequences when you do, leaving a mother. a family grief stricken.

“Please take notice of this post young ones, it can happen and has happened, let’s not let Jay’s death be in vain R.I.P lad.”

Emergency services were called to the lake at around 4.10pm on Saturday as temperatures soared over 30c in Doncaster.