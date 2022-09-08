Jay Walker: Funeral details announced for Doncaster Lakeside drowning victim

Grieving friends and family will gather for the service for Jay Walker who died after getting into difficulty in the water at the lake on August 13.

A huge rescue operation by police, paramedics, fire crews and police divers was put into operation but the search ended in tragedy when Jay’s body was pulled from the water.

Funeral director K Dixon has said the service will take place at Rose Hill crematorium on 16 September 2022 from 10.20am.

The funeral of Doncaster Lakeside drowning victim Jay Walker is set to take place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for the firm said: “Jay got into difficulty whilst swimming in the water and was sadly unable to get to safety and drowned.

“The family would like everyone to know that the hearse will be setting off from the house at around 10am from 79 Old Hexthorpe, Hexthorpe DN4 0DX if anyone wants to attend.

"The family are having a wake after the service at West End Club Bentley and you are welcome to join them.”

Numerous tributes have already been paid to Jay, including a huge release of blue balloons at Lakeside, a minute’s applause by Doncaster Rovers fans and a charity bike ride in his memory.

A Crowdfunding appeal to pay for his funeral and which you can donate to HERE has also been set up.

Numerous floral tributes have also been placed at the scene of the tragedy, which took place in waters off one of the islands in the lake.

His mum posted: “I lost my son Jay Walker at lakeside sorry jay going to miss you a lots rip my sweet heart love you lots."

She shared a later tribute which said: “R.I.p my son you was taken to soon love.”

Other tributes came from friends, with one said: “Rest easy Jay bro.”

Another wrote: “Such a lovely lad. Known him from being very young.

"Jason you will be missed. You were kind polite and would do anything for anyone. This should be a wake up call because it can happen to anyone and it is tragic. R.I.P mate.”

Emergency services were called at around 4.10pm on August 13 as temperatures soared over 30c in Doncaster.