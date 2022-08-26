Jay Walker: Charity bike ride aims to raise £2,000 for funeral of Doncaster drowning victim

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jay, 20, died earlier this month after getting into difficulty in the water at Doncaster Lakeside.

Despite a huge rescue operation by police, paramedics, fire crews and divers, Jay’s body was pulled from the waters after an extensive search on one of the hottest days of the year in Doncaster.

Now friends and family are hoping to raise more cash to pay for his funeral by taking part in a bike ride from Doncaster to Cleethorpes this weekend.

Doncaster drowning victim Jay Walker.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A crowdfunding page hopes to raise £2,000 has been set up HERE and the event is set to take place tomorrow (Saturday).

Organiser Kealeigh Saunders said: “As you all know, we lost an amazing young lad Jay Walker!

"His friends and family are wanting to do a sponsored bike ride in memory of Jay to Cleethorpes and back. Any money raised will be going towards his funeral. Anything is appreciated, doesn't matter how little it is.”

It is the latest in a number of tributes to Jay.

Last weekend, dozens gathered to release hundreds of blue balloons at the lake in his memory, with fireworks also being set off.

Floral tributes have been piling up at one of the islands inside the lake since the tragedy while Doncaster Rovers fans held a minute’s applause in his memory during the 2-1 win over Stockport County at the Eco Power Stadium earlier this month.

A separate funding campaign to help pay for his funeral has also been launched HERE with cash pouring in.

Police, fire crews, paramedics and air ambulance crews all launched a major operation after reports of a man getting into difficulty in the water at around 4pm on August 13.

His mum posted: “I lost my son Jay Walker at lakeside sorry jay going to miss you a lots rip my sweet heart love you lots."