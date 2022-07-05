"It's carnage:" Doncaster's Yungblud reveals 6am booze sessions with Lewis Capaldi

The Doncaster singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, is friends with the Someone You Loved hitmaker – and when the pair hit the town it’s a no-holds barred session.

In an interview with The Sun he explained: “It’s carnage. At the end of the day it’s just f***ing . . . the beer taps get drunk dry, to be honest.

“We always end up behind the bar. If we’re drinking, we come in for a quiet drink and the pubs of the UK drag us behind the bar and we’re out until 6am.

Yungblud has revealed details of his boozy sessions with Lewis Capaldi. (Photo: Robin Burns).

“Then my manager’s trying to wake me up in bed because I’ve got an interview at ten.

“He’s like, ‘What happened?’ And I’m like, ‘I was out with Lewis again . . . ’

“We’ve always been the same. We knew each other before any success. It’s important to find friends who know you before anything and I think we’ll always be behind the bar in some pub until we’re 70.”

Fresh from a storming set at Glastonbury, Yungblud’s self-titled third album is due out in September.

The singer, who released his latest song, Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today, last week, said: “It’s my most personal album yet.

“There’s a lot about my life and a lot about my childhood. I’m excited.

“It’s gonna be great and I’m already writing album four.