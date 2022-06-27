Glastonbury: Doncaster's Yungblud and Tony Christie rock out at legendary festival

Both raucous rocker Yungblud and charismatic crooner Tony Christie helped put the city on the map at Worthy Farm by delivering wildly different sets which left fans delighted.
It was the debut appearance at Glasto for Yungblud – and he wasn’t going to let the moment pass quietly.
“It’s taken 24 years for me to get here!,” screamed the singer as he bounced onto the John Peel Stage for a set packed with his high-energy anthems.
The rocker, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, jumped and hurled himself around the stage, delivering crowd pleasing favourites such as superdeadfriends, I Love You, Will You Marry Me and Loner.
“This is a show about the person that I am,” he declared.
“I am Yungblud, I am crazy, and I am f****** proud of that.”
He debuted tracks from his forthcoming self-titled album including ‘Tissues’ – which samples The Cure’s ‘Close To Me’ – and the soaring pop-rock anthem ‘I Cry 2!’ as pyro flares and smoke bombs lit up the arena.
It was a different affair in the acoustic tent as Conisbrough crooner Tony Christie, best known for his chart topper Is This The Way To Amarillo, taking a much more sedate approach with a set of his greatest hits, the 79-year-old among a number of veteran performers on the weekend that also included Diana Ross and Paul McCartney.