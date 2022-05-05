In pictures: Boxing champ Tyson Fury stuns fans on shopping trip to Doncaster

The heavyweight star dropped into Thorne earlier today, popping into a local barber shop for a haircut and also enjoying breakfast as he strolled around the town.
He also took time out to train young fighters at Doncaster’s Freedom Boxing gym during his visit to the town where he has plenty of family connections.
Word quickly spread of Fury’s visit, with fans mobbing him as he strolled around the streets of the market town.
But the fighter was happy to pose for pictures and sign autographs as he went walkabout in the morning sunshine, with scores of fans trailing in his wake.
He met his wife Paris in Doncaster and the couple tied the knot in the town in 2008.
And it is not the first time he’s been shopping in Doncaster following a Christmas trip to the town’s B&M store in 2015.