In pictures: Boxing champ Tyson Fury stuns fans on shopping trip to Doncaster

He also took time out to train young fighters at Doncaster’s Freedom Boxing gym during his visit to the town where he has plenty of family connections.

Word quickly spread of Fury’s visit, with fans mobbing him as he strolled around the streets of the market town.

Tyson Fury poses for a selfie with a fan in Thorne.

But the fighter was happy to pose for pictures and sign autographs as he went walkabout in the morning sunshine, with scores of fans trailing in his wake.

He met his wife Paris in Doncaster and the couple tied the knot in the town in 2008.

And it is not the first time he’s been shopping in Doncaster following a Christmas trip to the town’s B&M store in 2015.

The Gypsy King trained with boxers at the Freedom Boxing gym in Doncaster. (Photo: Jimmy James Harrington).

Tyson Fury enjoyed breakfast at a cafe in Thorne. (Photo: Amy Jo Smith)

Tyson Fury with fan Kirsty Hutchinson. (Photo: Kirsty Hutchinson)

Tyson Fury is mobbed outside the Super Cut barber salon in Thorne.

Scores of fans greeted the boxer on his visit to Thorne.