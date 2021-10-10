Doncaster connections of Tyson Fury as he retains world heavyweight boxing crown

Tyson Fury retained his heavyweight boxing crown with an epic win over Deontay Wilder. (Photo: Getty).

Fury delivered a thrilling 11th-round knockout over Deontay Wilder to retain his WBC heavyweight crown as their trilogy bout produced another classic on an electric night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Twenty months since Fury dethroned the American, the 33-year-old had to show all his resolve and resilience to extend his undefeated professional record to 32 fights after twice being floored in the fourth round.

But the boxing ace has plenty of down to earth connections back in Doncaster - including picking up a few bargains.

Fury grew up in Manchester in a traveller family.

His wife Paris grew up in a traveller family in Doncaster and the pair met at traveller gatherings before becoming an item.

The pair met again by chance at Paris's 16th birthday party and took up together, going to the cinema and ice skating every weekend.

The pair tied the knot at St Peter In Chains Catholic Church in Chequer Road in 2008. The wedding attracted 400 guests. It was followed by a reception at The Stables in High Melton.

The pair said they did not sleep together before marriage in keeping with the traditional travelling community.

The couple have a luxury home in Morecambe but regularly visit family in Doncaster and he has previoulsly expressed a wish to be the UK Member of Parliament for the seaside town.

In December 2015, the fighter stunned shoppers in the Doncaster Church View branch of bargain store B&M when he popped in to do a spot of Christmas shopping.

He posed for photos with staff and was later spotted walking through Doncaster town centre, chatting and posing for selfies with fans.

The couple have six children – Prince Adonis Amaziah, Valencia Amber, Prince John James, Venezuela and Prince Tyson Fury II and Athena, who was born earlier this year.