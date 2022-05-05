Tyson Fury: Boxing champ is mobbed after dropping into Doncaster for haircut

The self-styled Gypsy King stunned shoppers as he casually strolled around Thorne, posing for selfies and signing autographs.

The boxing ace, who has family connections to Doncaster, reportedly dropped into a local barber for a quick trim before mingling with fans in the town’s streets.

Dressed casually in a stylish blue t-shirt and jeans, photos show fans eagerly crowding around the heavweight champion, fresh from his defeat of Dillian Whyte in front of more than 90,000 fans at London’s Wembley Stadium last month.

Kirsty Hutchinson poses for a selfie with boxing champ Tyson Fury. (Photo: Kirsty Hutchinson).

Sharing a photo of herself with the fighter on social media, Kirsty Hutchinson wrote: “As if I’ve just bumped into Tyson Fury in middle of Thorne!”

Other photos show a crowd gathered around Super Cut barbers shop in King Street, with the star boxer happily posing for snaps.

His wife Paris grew up in a traveller family in Doncaster and the pair met at traveller gatherings before becoming an item.

The pair met again by chance at Paris's 16th birthday party and took up together, going to the cinema and ice skating every weekend.

The pair tied the knot at St Peter In Chains Catholic Church in Chequer Road in 2008. The wedding attracted 400 guests. It was followed by a reception at The Stables in High Melton.

The pair said they did not sleep together before marriage in keeping with the traditional travelling community.

The couple have a luxury home in Morecambe but regularly visit family in Doncaster and in December 2015, the fighter stunned shoppers in the Doncaster Church View branch of bargain store B&M when he popped in to do a spot of Christmas shopping.

He posed for photos with staff and was later spotted walking through Doncaster town centre, chatting and posing for selfies with fans.

Following his recent defeat of Whyte, Fury stunned the boxing world when he announced he was quitting the sport, saying "I fulfilled everything I've ever wanted to fulfil. I will retire as only the second heavyweight in history, after Rocky Marciano, to retire undefeated. I was unbeatable at this game."