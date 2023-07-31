"I'm smiling but I'm not:" Fans rally around Doncaster rocker Yungblud as he reveals struggle

In an emotional post on social media, the singer wrote: “I’m so f***In’ tired. I wake up try and break thru the wall everyday.

"I feel like I do but then just gets built back up again 3 hours later.

“I’m smiling but I’m not. I’m tryin.”

Yungblud breaks down in tears during an emotional interview with BBC documentary maker Louis Theroux. (Photo: BBC).

The 25-year-old musician, whose real name is Dominic Harrision, has been candid about his mental health in interviews, revealing struggles with depression and a difficult childhood, which he revealed in a documentary with the BBC’s Louis Theroux last year.

The rocker is also coming to terms with the death of his grandad, Doncaster musician and guitar dealer Rick Harrison earlier this year.

But well-wishers have rushed to show support following the post, with members of the Black Hearts Club, the singer’s fan club, leading the calls.

One said: “We love you and you got this.”

Another posted: “We love you and we are proud of you. We'll always be supporting you! You're so brave, thank you for saving me! I love you so much.”

Another said: “Don’t overwork yourself Dom, take some time if needed and take care of your body and mind - love you.”

"Trying is the best you can do and I hope you know we are here for you,” shared another fan.

“Awww I feel you but I hope you can smile soon,” wrote another while another added: “Look after yourself Dom! We love you!”

Last year, the singer broke down in tears as he told TV’s Louis Theroux about his ‘abusive’ upbringing in an emotional interview.

He revealed how his childhood was scarred by violent family arguments between his dad Justin and mum Samantha, telling the BBC documentary maker: “It was physically, mentally and emotionally abusive.”

His parents, along with younger sisters Jemima and Isobel, were all filmed and interviewed at the family's Doncaster home, with his dad revealing that he is still receiving therapy for anger management issues.

And the singer broke down in tears and was hugged by his mum as he confronted his past before the cameras.

Theroux told the singer: “Should we talk about your upbringing?

"I’ve heard you describe it as abusive, which is obviously a very heavy term.”

The star replied: “It was crazy. I grew up in a family business where it was so turbulent, it was up and down all the time.”

His dad Justin and grandad Rick formerly ran Doncaster’s Music Ground guitar emporium, a magnet for the world’s leading rock stars to buy instruments, including Canadian rocker Bryan Adams, Oasis star Noel Gallagher and Smiths legend Johnny Marr.

But the business ended when the pair were convicted in court in 2012 over a plot to sell rare stolen guitars.

Yungblud told the cameras: “I grew up in that shop.

"But the pressures of that came home and that had a big effect on my and my sisters.

"My parents had this weird, beautifully dark relationship where I don’t know if I’ve ever seen two people love each other as much as they have, but I don’t think I’ve seen anybody hurt each other as much.

"It was physically and mentally and emotionally abusive. I’ve always wanted to build a world where I could exist to escape what was going on around me.”

Theroux told the singer’s parents: “Dom used the term abusive and the household and relationship was abusive – a big world. Is it a shock to hear the term abusive?

Justin replied: “I don’t think my behaviour in my opinion….it wasn’t one sided."

Yungblud chipped in: “It was smashing things up and physical behaviour. You know what I mean, shouting and screaming and all of it."

Breaking down in tears in front of the camera, the singer said: “It freaks me out. It’s rough. I just think we haven’t resolved a lot of stuff together yet.”

Asked how conscious the couple were to their three children being exposed to violent rows, Samantha said: “When I started reading interviews about the relationship between his dad and I impacted on him, I took it and I felt quite guilty.”

Bursting into tears again and receiving a hug from his mum, the singer revealed how he channelled his experiences into his songs, saying: “I needed to put that s*** somewhere.”

Reaching across to grab his dad’s hand, he said: “I love my family.”

Added Justin: “I think our family is very close to say what we’ve been through.”

Earlier this year, Yungblud attended the funeral of his grandad – paying an unusual tribute by drinking beer out of his boots.

The singer was among dozens who turned out to pay their respects to musician and guitar store owner Rick Harrison following his death in Spain in April at the age of 76.

Sharing the footage to his 606,000 Twitter followers, he also shared a photo alongside Mr Harrison’s coffin and said: “It felt more like a funeral than a party, you would have loved it grandad.”