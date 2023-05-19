Watch: Yungblud drinks beer from late grandad's boots at Doncaster funeral

The singer was among dozens who turned out to pay their respects to musician and guitar store owner Rick Harrison following his death in Spain last month at the age of 76.

And in true rock and roll style, the singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, paid the ultimate tribute to his grandfather by swigging from one of his boots – with other mourners also taking a sip at the wake, held at Owston Hall.

Sharing the footage to his 606,000 Twitter followers, he also shared a photo alongside Mr Harrison’s coffin and said: “It felt more like a funeral than a party, you would have loved it grandad.”

Yungblud paid a rock and roll tribute to late grandad Rick Harrison by drinking beer from his old cowboy boots at his funeral. (Photo/video: Yungblud/Twitter).

In an emotional tribute he posted: “Beautiful day. We drank beer out ur cowboy boots and I played the blues wiv your mates. Felt more like a party than a funeral – you would an loved it grandad man. Rest in peace Mr Music."

The star’s family had asked fans to stay away from the funeral, which was held at Doncaster Minster on Wednesday.

Following Mr Harrison’s death on April, his rock star grandson paid a touching tribute, writing: “Life is so precious. tell the people u love that u love them as much as u can.”

Mr Harrison’s family praised the singer’s fans for their tributes and support, but asked them not to try and get into the service.

A family spokesman said: “To all Yungblud fans, the family has been deeply touched by the sheer volume of tributes received and kindly ask you to show your respects to Dominic and his family at this heartbreaking time.

"The family do request that you refrain from trying to gain admittance to the service and wake and respect the privacy of those who loved Rick by allowing them to grieve and pay their respects in private.”

