Yungblud breaks down in tears in emotional Louis Theroux interview over 'abusive' Doncaster upbringing

Yungblud broke down in tears when discussing his upbringing in an emotional TV interview with Louis Theroux. (Photo: BBC).

The 25-year-old, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, revealed how his childhood was scarred by violent family arguments between his dad Justin and mum Samantha, telling the BBC documentary maker: “It was physically, mentally and emotionally abusive.”

His parents, along with younger sisters Jemima and Isobel, were all filmed and interviewed at the family's Doncaster home, with his dad revealing that he is still receiving therapy for anger management issues.

And the singer broke down in tears and was hugged by his mum as he confronted his past before the cameras.

Theroux told the singer: “Should we talk about your upbringing?

"I’ve heard you describe it as abusive, which is obviously a very heavy term.”

The star replied: “It was crazy. I grew up in a family business where it was so turbulent, it was up and down all the time.”

His dad Justin and grandad Rick formerly ran Doncaster’s Music Ground guitar emporium, a magnet for the world’s leading rock stars to buy instruments, including Canadian rocker Bryan Adams, Oasis star Noel Gallagher and Smiths legend Johnny Marr.

But the business ended when the pair were convicted in court in 2012 over a plot to sell rare stolen guitars.

Yungblud told the cameras: “I grew up in that shop.

"But the pressures of that came home and that had a big effect on my and my sisters.

"My parents had this weird, beautifully dark relationship where I don’t know if I’ve ever seen two people love each other as much as they have, but I don’t think I’ve seen anybody hurt each other as much.

"It was physically and mentally and emotionally abusive. I’ve always wanted to build a world where I could exist to escape what was going on around me.”

Over a cup of tea at the family’s Doncaster home, Theroux grilled the singer’s parents about their relationship, describing it as not ‘always harmonious.’

Justin said: “We did shout at each other, you know, excessively.

"I had anger issues and I’m still going for therapy every week. The last few years I’ve been a lot calmer but obviously I needed therapy to control anger bursts and that’s what I did.”

Mum Samantha added: “When we first met we were 16. You fancy the pants off each other. You don’t necessarily respect each other.

"I’m not trying to justify it but our neutral position is probably one of disrespect and youth and passion and we need to shout loudest and we need to get our own way.

"We went to counselling for quite a few years and I think we learned to respect each other.”

Theroux told the pair: “Dom used the term abusive and the household and relationship was abusive – a big world. Is it a shock to hear the term abusive?

Justin replied: “I don’t think my behaviour in my opinion….it wasn’t one sided."

Yungblud chipped in: “It was smashing things up and physical behaviour. You know what I mean, shouting and screaming and all of it."

Breaking down in tears in front of the camera, the singer said: “It freaks me out. It’s rough. I just think we haven’t resolved a lot of stuff together yet.”

Asked how conscious the couple were to their three children being exposed to violent rows, Samantha said: “When I started reading interviews about the relationship between his dad and I impacted on him, I took it and I felt quite guilty.”

Bursting into tears again and receiving a hug from his mum, the singer revealed how he channelled his experiences into his songs, saying: “I needed to put that s*** somewhere.”

Reaching across to grab his dad’s hand, he said: “I love my family.”

Added Justin: “I think our family is very close to say what we’ve been through.”

The family were then filmed having a concilliatory drink at Norton Coronation Club with Theroux telling viewers: “I’d had a glimpse of a househould full of love that had had its fair share of angst and also its share of healing and how much all of these had fuelled Dom’s music.”

Earlier, the documentary had shown Theroux hooking up with the rocker at the end of his North American tour before travelling to Doncaster, where the singer was given a heroes’ welcome by fans outside Doncaster railway station.

The pair were then filmed in a taxi en route to the family’s home with Harrison pointing out The Leopard in West Street where he used to play gigs and dropping into Discount Booze in Bentley to pick up a bottle of milk for his mum.

He told the cameras: “As if Louis Theroux is in Donny. I’m so excited right now. We’re in Donny!”