"I'll be pregnant next year," Married At First Sight's Tayah tells Doncaster husband Adam
Doncaster Married At First Sight star Adam Aveling was left shocked – when his wife Tayah insisted she will be pregnant by next year.
The complete strangers tied the knot on the E4 reality show last week – and earlier this week it was revealed that the pair had been ‘at it like rabbits’ on honeymoon in the Caribbean.
Now viewers have seen Tayah say how she reckons she will have a baby in the next few years.
During the second dinner party, Tayah and Adam had a catch-up with Morag and hubby Luke.
Luke praised Tayah and Adam's relationship, saying: "You always seem on the same page you two."
Estate agent Tayah, 25, then dropped a mighty huge bombshell on Doncaster electrician Adam, 26.
She responded: "Do you know what we've been talking about?
"This time next year I'll be pregnant."
A shocked Adam could not believe his ears as she revealed her maternal desires.
He looked on in horror and joked: "Don't drop that bombshell!
"She's not pregnant by the way."
Tayah awkwardly laughed it off and remarked: "I'm not pregnant but this time next year I will be."
Adam added: "She's having visions of it... we've not properly agreed that this is going to happen by the way, she's just having visions."
Tayah continued to show her eagerness to have a baby soon, adding: "Our little Tay, imagine how sas that child would be, I'd love it."
The couple admitted they were "in love" after knowing each other for around a week.