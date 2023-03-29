Horror as woman, 80, bites into fingernail found inside cake from Doncaster supermarket
A horrified pensioner bit into a human fingernail she found inside a cake bought from a Doncaster supermarket.
The shocked 80-year-old made the grim discovery as she bit into a fresh cream apple turnover puchased from a city branch of Morrisons.
Now her angry daughter had demanded an apology from the store giant which she says has left her elderly mum distraught.
The woman, who has asked not to be named, said: “When she got home she bit into one and found a large fingernail inside the cake.
"She had this in her mouth.
"She’s so upset, she now pulling everything apart that she eats to make sure there’s nothing in it.”
The £1.99 pack of two cakes was bought from the firm’s branch in Water Vole Way, Balby on March 10.
The upset daughter added: “I’ve been trying to complain to Morrisons for the last two weeks and have yet to get a response.
“I’m so angry and frustrated and want people to be aware when shopping in their store.”
A Morrisons spokesperson said: "We would like to encourage the customer to contact our customer service team so we can fully investigate the matter."
It is the latest in a long line of horrors for shoppers in Doncaster’s supermarkets.
In December last year, a huge rat was spotted in the meat aisle of Tesco in Edenthorpe while in 2021, a mum found a half-eaten biscuit in her shopping delivery from Iceland.
A 14-month old choked on plastic from a Farmfoods frozen pizza while another found maggots in a tin of Spam from a Doncaster store.